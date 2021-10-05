The Brazilian authorities have allocated 860 MW of power capacity in the country's latest procurement exercise, including 20 solar projects.From pv magazine LatAm The Brazilian government's A-5 auction on Thursday resulted in the allocation of 860,796 MW of projects involving different renewable sources. Solar accounted for 236.40 MW of the total across 20 projects. With a discount of 12.63% from the ceiling price of BRL 191.00 ($35)/MWh, solar reached an average sale price of BRL 166.89/MWh. On average, 47% of the electricity will go to so-called "captive" consumers. The other 35 MW of capacity ...

