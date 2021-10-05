Headline of release dated 7th September 2021 should read: WeQual: Eight Exceptional Asia-Pacific Women Executives Honoured in Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005635/en/

The eight WeQual Awards Winners APAC 2021 are (clockwise from top left) Kendra Vant, Jo Egan, Farrah Losper, Anita Bhat-Zutshi, Manjaree Chowdhary, Srimathi Shivashankar, Wan Norashikin (Nonie) Mohd Nasir, and Nadene Serman. (Photo: Business Wire)

The updated release reads:

WEQUAL: EIGHT EXCEPTIONAL ASIA-PACIFIC WOMEN EXECUTIVES HONOURED IN AWARDS

Eight businesswomen holding prominent executive roles in leading companies listed in the Asia-Pacific region have been named as winners in the WeQual Awards.

The WeQual Awards identify and recognise world-class women executives, one level below the group C-suite, and WeQual works with the largest companies in the world to promote diversity, equality and inclusion within group executive committees.

The winners were selected from a shortlist of 24 finalists.

Founder of WeQual, Katie Litchfield, says: "The glass ceiling has been an issue for decades, and the drop-off is steepest just below Group C-suite level. That's why it is vital we champion gender equality at the top."

The winners of the APAC WeQual Awards 2021 are:

Manjaree Chowdhary, Executive Director and GC, Maruti Suzuki Business Security category

Kendra Vant, Executive General Manager Data, Xero Business Transformation

Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies Business Turnaround

Jo Egan, General Manager Product and Portfolio, AGL Energy Commercial Innovation

Anita Bhat-Zutshi, VP Commercial Experience, Unilever Operations, Unilever, Finance

Wan Norashikin (Nonie) Mohd Nasir, VP, Global Risk Management Business Continuity Management, Indorama Ventures Leadership Excellence

Farrah Losper,Senior Director: Head HIV, Tender Government Affairs, Cipla Operational Performance

Nadene Serman, Group Head of IT Transformation, The a2 Milk Company Technological Impact

The 24 finalists were assessed against specific criteria and neither their name or the name of their company was shared with the assessors. The eight winners were chosen after being interviewed by one of our executive judges. The judges were:

Shelley O'Connor, Chairman and CEO, Morgan Stanley Private Bank

Tulsi Naidu, CEO APAC, Zurich Insurance Company

Ashu Suyash, CEO, CRISL

Dame Inga Beale, Chair, Mediclinic

Pier Luigi Sigismondi, President, Dole Sunshine Company

Ron Kalifa OBE, Chairman, Network International

Tamara Box, Managing Partner EMEA, Reed Smith

Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO, Coca-Cola HBC

More than a quarter of WeQual Award winners (UK and US) have been promoted to executive level in FTSE and Fortune 500 companies. There are now 144 women members of WeQual globally.

ABOUT WEQUAL

WeQual makes businesses more inclusive by identifying exceptional women executives to address the gender imbalance across the world's group executive committees.

CONTACT DETAILS

Website: www.wequal.com/awards

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wequal-awards

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBpixTLeUsQVjwrivAP9-KA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005635/en/

Contacts:

Katie Litchfield at katie@wequal.com

Mobile: 44 7796 147466

Office: +44 20 3290 3389