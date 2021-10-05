Data and AI Consultancy Mesh-AI is launched with $30m in funding from Columbia Capital, with ambitious plans to grow and scale globally at an unprecedented pace.

Enterprises are rightly in pursuit of the promise of big data: democratised access to real-time insights into their customers, their products and their business.

Yet, so far, their often substantial data investments have rarely delivered what they promised.

That's why two top tech entrepreneurs, Matt Farmer and Seb Bulpin, have launched Mesh-AI: a global consultancy that uses data engineering, machine learning and artificial intelligence to unleash the power of data for the enterprise.

The launch is backed by Columbia Capital, who have made an initial commitment of $30m to help the company launch, grow and scale globally at unprecedented pace.

Their ambition for Mesh-AI is on a grand scale, aiming for rapid growth in terms of both revenue and headcount and to expand the business globally.

- Why Mesh-AI?

Over the last decade, Matt Farmer and Seb Bulpin have helped hundreds of enterprise clients dramatically accelerate their rate of technology change. Embedding modern cross functional operating models whilst using the latest cloud native architectures and tools to rapidly build platforms and applications securely, at scale, in regulated environments in the public cloud.

During these engagements, they saw that, while enterprises preside over an incredible wealth of data, they struggled on many fronts to transform it into real business value.

That's why Mesh-AI will focus entirely on transforming enterprises into data-driven organisations.

The company is already taking on significant data talent, acquiring a wide range of data engineering, data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence experts. The team has unrivalled experience delivering real transformation to regulated enterprises and through the implementation of pioneering approaches like data mesh, has proven the value that data can bring at scale. Not only that, they possess deep knowledge of the technology, skills and processes enterprises need to master to provide on-demand data insights to their business.

- The Mesh-AI Approach

In terms of approach, Mesh-AI's mission is to refocus the enterprise around data.

Mesh-AI will provide holistic end-to-end consultancy: from initial assessments, defining future fit strategy, building foundational data platform capability to building and validating data use cases before finally scaling, maturing and improving data maturity across the whole organisation over time.

The core areas of focus are data engineering, machine learning, artificial intelligence and data mesh, which will be leveraged to exploit complex business opportunities that have the potential to create massive and measurable business value.

These are interdependent data capabilities. Without clean, usable data and effective approaches to cataloging, discovering and accessing that data, powerful AI and ML enabled applications will struggle to meet their potential. Mesh-AI combines expertise in all areas to ensure the data foundations are rock solid so businesses can get the most out of advanced techniques such as AI and ML.

- The Founding Team

Matt Farmer will be the Executive Chairman, providing strategic direction, while Seb Bulpin will take the helm as CEO, running the day-to-day activities of the business.

Columbia Capital is providing the seed funding, having supported Matt in his previous venture as the co-founder of Contino-a global enterprise digital transformation consultancy-where Seb held the role of global CEO. During their time at Contino they consistently achieved over 100% year-on-year growth in both revenue and headcount before the company was acquired by digital giant Cognizant in 2019.

Matt Farmer, Exec Chairman, commented: "The ability to unlock the value of data will determine the success of the businesses of tomorrow and we are incredibly excited about supporting our enterprise clients in that process. I'm thrilled to be working with such a fantastic team at Mesh-AI who are equally customer and culture obsessed, whilst working alongside our partners again Columbia Capital who will support our ambitious organic and inorganic growth plans."

Seb Bulpin, CEO Mesh-AI, stated: "Now is the time for data to rise to the top of the enterprise agenda: it will define competitive advantage for the foreseeable future. I'm excited to positively disrupt the enterprise once more, to demonstrate the immense value that Mesh-AI will be able to bring to clients and to do it with a world class team in all areas of the business!"

Jason Booma, Partner at Columbia Capital, added: "Enterprises across the globe are straining to unlock the value of their data, so we believe that Mesh-AI's value proposition is both timely and powerful. It's also a pleasure to be working again with Matt, Seb and the rest of their team. We know that they have what it takes to succeed in a competitive space and we look forward to seeing the company scale and expand."

- About Mesh-AI

Mesh-AI is a global consultancy that uses data, machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate business outcomes for the enterprise.

Our mission is to refocus the enterprise around data. We build modern scalable data capabilities that enable the application of machine learning and AI to complex business opportunities for significant and measurable value creation.

If you're interested in joining the Mesh-AI team, get in touch with us at careers@mesh-ai.com

Find out more about Mesh-AI at https://www.mesh-ai.com

