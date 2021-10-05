

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) released a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.22 billion, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $2.29 billion, or $1.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.48 billion or $1.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $20.19 billion from $18.09 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.48 Bln. vs. $2.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.79 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q3): $20.19 Bln vs. $18.09 Bln last year.



