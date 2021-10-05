Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix Expands Connectivity Services Solution IoT Cellular Data and Security Management

New eStore Features Easy, Self-Serve Ordering of SIM Cards, Data Plans, and Enterprise Site-To-Site VPN Security for Global and U.S. Customers

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021is now available for easy, self-serve ordering through the eStore.



Secure Global Connectivity Services Across 600 Networks in 185 Countries

With a single SIM card and global plan, users can deploy cellular data connectivity quickly for solutions such as asset and fleet management, supply chain logistics, remote office and unmanned locations, all easily managed using the Lantronix Connectivity Services IoT cellular platform.

New Lantronix Connectivity Services eStore Makes Deployments Easy

Users can quickly deploy secure cellular connectivity across their IoT solutions, providing self-serve online ordering of SIM cards, data plans, and VPN Security with automated billing and click-through terms of service.

Now Includes Secure Site-to-Site VPN Connectivity

Lantronix Connectivity Services now includes Site-to-Site VPN Security, which provides an IPsec tunnel from the carrier network to the enterprise data center, ensuring a highly secure connection and data integrity.

With its Connectivity Services solution, Lantronix is poised to be a driver in the cellular IoT market. According to IoT market research firm Berg Insight, the global number of cellular IoT subscribers increased by 12 percent during 2020 to reach 1.74 billion. The regional markets in Western Europe and North America recorded the highest growth rates at over 15 percent. By 2025, Berg Insight now predicts that there will be 3.74 billion IoT devices connected to cellular networks worldwide.

"With Lantronix Connectivity Services, users gain an easy-to-use platform for deploying and managing IoT data connectivity, providing peace of mind that mission-critical cellular services can be deployed quickly while providing the flexibility to scale as they grow," said Paul Pickle, CEO, Lantronix.

Web App Delivers Deployment and Management

Utilizing Lantronix Connectivity Services with its cloud-based cellular management platform, users can focus on getting to market quickly, spending less time dealing with individual provider contracts. In addition, users have complete control over their connected solutions to drive operational efficiency with the easy-to-use SIM card and data management platform with built-in diagnostics, reporting, and analytics.

To get started, select a plan from Lantronix's ready-to-use options. For more information, visit the Lantronix Connectivity Services website.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video libraryor connect with us on LinkedIn.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products, being poised to be a driver in the cellular IoT market as well as the expansion of its Connectivity Services now with site-to-site Virtual Private Network (VPN) security being offered across more than 600 networks in 185 countries worldwide, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 11, 2020, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2021 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488