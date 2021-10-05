Cannabis company positioned to benefit from U.S. legalization efforts with its core operating markets clearly defined as Nevada and California

Kelowna, British Columbia and Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - Fiore Cannabis (CSE: FIOR) (OTCQX: FIORF) ("Fiore" or the "Company"), a licensed multi-state cannabis cultivator, producer and retailer, today provided a number of corporate updates including developments regarding its Apex cannabis cultivation and production facility near Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Company's partner, which has an option to purchase a cannabis cultivation licence for the Apex site from Fiore upon U.S. federal legalization, has completed construction of its modular facility and is expected to begin pouring the pad onsite in the coming month. Allied Corp. (OTCQB: ALID) ("Allied") has the option to buy the licence from Fiore for US$1.5 million as per an agreement signed on March 31, 2021. Fiore will be managing the selection of cannabis strains as well as the new operation once it commences business, which is expected during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fiore intends to use funds generated from the licence sale to advance additional expansion activity at the seven-acre Apex site that can enhance cultivation capacity for Fiore and ultimately deliver additional cannabis products into the growing and high-margin Nevada market. The Company has developed strong relationships with the Nevada retail market for distribution purposes as Fiore's award-winning, high-THC organic cannabis products are highly sought after.

"Fiore's Apex Facility in Las Vegas is our company's crown jewel," said Erik Anderson, President and CEO of Fiore Cannabis. "In Nevada, we serve a growing high-demand market with a major tourist destination. This is why we applaud the U.S. government's ongoing push towards legalizing cannabis on a federal basis and the benefits that could bring to cannabis markets across the country."

An additional development at the Apex Facility includes the successful relaunch of Fiore's Diamante extraction lab operation. The Company added the processing of crude cannabis extracts into a number of concentrate-based products marketed under the Diamante Labs brand name. Extraction operations are forecasted to begin generating meaningful product sales for Fiore in the third quarter of 2021 with key dispensaries lined up to retail the products in the Las Vegas market. Diamante's products, including Live Resin Vape Pens, Diamonds, Live Resin and Sugar Waxes, are targeted at discerning cannabis connoisseurs and are already drawing interest in the Las Vegas market.

Anderson noted, "We have put a major focus on our U.S. operations and specifically the Nevada market due to the robust nature of the market and the ongoing growth in demand for premium quality cannabis products. Our Apex facility has received industry recognition as well as awards for its specific genetics, strains and growing properties. Producing top-quality products is our sweet spot at Fiore so we are certainly located in a desirable market with Las Vegas as a base and see additional opportunities to expand our Company's footprint in the state."

Fiore will be providing tours of the enhanced Apex Facility and its extraction operations to strategic partners and customers during MJBizCon being held in Las Vegas from October 20 to 22, 2021.

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (CSE: FIOR) (OTCQX: FIORF) is a publicly traded company that has been investing in the development of recreational and medical cannabis products since 2014. The Company has expanded its operations to include cultivation, production and retail offerings in the key North American legal jurisdictions of Nevada and California. Fiore's portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer and patient experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, medical, wellness as well as new consumer experience preferences. Current brands include Fiore Cannabis, Diamante Labs, Surfer and The Weekender. The Company operates retail cannabis outlets through its Green Leaf Wellness brand. For more information, please visit www.fiorecannabis.com.

