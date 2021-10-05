'The Definitive Guide to Industrial DataOps' provides a manual for organizations to succeed in the fast-changing landscape of industrial digitalization

In the midst of the largest industrial revolution, Cognite, a leader in industrial digitalization, announced the release of The Definitive Guide To Industrial DataOps. A first for the industry, the book defines and explains the emerging discipline of Industrial DataOps in language crafted for both business and IT professionals, while addressing the urgency driven by accelerating, data-driven shifts that modern organizations now navigate. The insights and industry expertise captured in the book also offer organizations practical advice on successful Industrial DataOps adoption and scaling. A request for proposal (RFP) guide, and a self-assessment to evaluate organizational readiness and map out challenges, round out the actionable insights and tools covered in the book.

Industrial DataOps is already becoming a driving force in industrial transformations, helping accelerate digital maturity, enabling data teams to deliver more digital products, and realizing more operational value at scale. In a 2020 survey of global companies, McKinsey found organizations that embedded DataOps could see the volume of new features increase by 50 percent because data automation enables quicker development iterations.

"Data trust comes from connecting the dots between desired outcomes and relevant use-case-oriented data products," says Forrester VP, Principal Analyst Michele Goetz. "An Industrial DataOps platform brings context to data conditions and ensures business impacting data anomalies are caught early to mitigate costly issues. A DataOps platform also ensures data complies with data models and output standards to drive results from event-based intelligence inside processes."

'The Definitive Guide to Industrial DataOps' was written to de-hype industrial digitalization and to help make sense of how Industrial DataOps allows organizations to manage complex data. The book's structure reflects the journey that industrial companies will take as they evaluate, adopt, and scale Industrial DataOps across their organizations. The early chapters cover the urgency of Industrial DataOps and get readers to take stock of their industrial organizations' digital maturity. The core chapters address the discipline itself, its key principles, and how to best extract value from data, while the final chapters define the way forward: scaling Industrial DataOps and putting it into practice.

"Industrial DataOps is a crucial and necessary tool to make digital transformation possible in asset-intensive industries," says John Markus Lervik, CEO and co-founder of Cognite. "It illustrates how to connect data from the IT and OT source to the data consumer with contextual tips that will empower organizations of all sizes to use it, innovate off of it, and reshape operations for efficiency, profitability, and sustainability. It is the strongest driver of change that will propel the industry forward, and this book will help companies as they navigate their way and capture immediate value at scale."

"To make the promise of Industrial DataOps a reality for enterprises, 'The Definitive Guide to Industrial DataOps' serves as a critical manual to not only understand this novel software category, but as well how it accelerates innovation and reduces time-to-value at each stage of a digital operations transformation," says Pascal Brosset, Industry X Production Operations Lead at Accenture.

The full book is available for download for free: The Definitive Guide To Industrial DataOps

