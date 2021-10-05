Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM), the third-largest listed shopping centre company in mainland Europe, announces the appointment of Sandrine Mercier as Marketing, Customer, Digital Innovation Director with a view to driving its omnichannel marketing strategy.

Sandrine Mercier began her career in 1997 as an export manager for Central Europe at Nestlé France, before embarking on a seven-year stint in the group's Out Of Home business where she was in charge of strategy for major international accounts and business development in France.

In 2008, she was appointed Head of Marketing at Société de Distribution Aéroportuaire (SDA), a company jointly owned by Groupe ADP and Lagardère, which operates more than 150 stores in Paris airports. As a member of the Management Committee, she drove the sales and marketing strategy for BuY PARIS DUTY FREE and led support operations for major luxury brand franchises.

In July 2021, Sandrine joined Carmila as Marketing, Customer, Digital Innovation Director. Working directly with Carmila's Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Sandrine will steer the Group's omnichannel marketing strategy, focusing mainly on driving customer and retailer satisfaction as well as footfall in our centres.

"Sandrine will bring her considerable experience in retail and commercial spaces to the table to reinforce Carmila's omnichannel marketing strategy and ramp up innovation, while meeting the changing needs of our customers, who are increasingly looking for convenient, omnichannel shopping solutions with local roots." said Marie Cheval, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Carmila.

INVESTOR AGENDA

21 October 2021 (after trading): Third quarter 2021 Financial Information

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 30 June 2021, its portfolio was valued at €6.13 billion, comprising 214 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas. Driven by an ambition to simplify and enhance the daily lives of retailers and customers across the regions, the local touch is at the heart of everything Carmila does. Carmila's teams have a deeply-anchored retail culture, comprising experts in all aspects of retail attractiveness: operations, shopping centre management, leasing, local digital marketing, business set-ups and CSR.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017.

Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices on 24 September 2018.

On 18 November 2020, Carmila joined the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005641/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT

Pierre-Yves Thirion Chief Financial Officer

pierre_yves_thirion@carmila.com

+33 6 47 21 60 49

PRESS CONTACT

Morgan Lavielle Communications Director

morgan_lavielle@carmila.com

+33 6 87 77 48 80