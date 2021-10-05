Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.10.2021
STRONG BUY! InnoCan Pharma meldet herausragende Studienergebnisse!
GlobeNewswire
05.10.2021 | 13:17
First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Brain+ A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading shares and IPO warrants
is 7 October 2021. 





SHARES

Name:             Brain+          
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0061670205       
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          BRAINP          
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume:            11,815,912 shares    
-------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 36439440         
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:          DKK 0.10         
-------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North Denmark / 100
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:           DSME           
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         235014          
-------------------------------------------------------



ICB classification:

Industry   Supersector
------------------------
20      2010    
Health Care Health Care
------------------------





IPO-WARRANTS

Name:        Brain+ TO                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:        DK0061670551                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:     BRAINP TO                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of warrants: 4,788,542 warrants                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise period:   17 October 2022- 31 October 2022              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:  14 October 2022                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms        Please see the Company Discription published by the company
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:   First North Denmark / 100                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:   MiFID II tick size table                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:      DSME                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    235015                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018791
