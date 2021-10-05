First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Brain+ A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading shares and IPO warrants is 7 October 2021. SHARES Name: Brain+ ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061670205 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BRAINP ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 11,815,912 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 36439440 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 235014 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification: Industry Supersector ------------------------ 20 2010 Health Care Health Care ------------------------ IPO-WARRANTS Name: Brain+ TO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061670551 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BRAINP TO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants: 4,788,542 warrants -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise period: 17 October 2022- 31 October 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: 14 October 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms Please see the Company Discription published by the company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 235015 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018791