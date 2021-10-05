RYAH Medtech Inc: RYAH Group, Inc. To Present at LD Micro Conference on October 12th

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Gregory Wagner, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be presenting at the virtual LD Micro conference on Tuesday, October 12th.

The upcoming interactive online event is expected to give Mr. Wagner an opportunity to highlight RYAH's mission and approach for the audience of investment community professionals and existing shareholders.

The Company is scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern time). Mr. Wagner is expected to elaborate on the Company's recent developments and plans, and potentially open the floor for questions. Participants will be able to send their questions during the livestream conference.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the livestream conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available after the event.

About RYAH Group, Inc.

RYAH is a connected device and big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant and nutraceutical intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant patient data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies and licensed processors (LPs) to monitor and manage formulation effects on patient and demographics. With a strong intellectual property portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete patient session and formulation lifecycle.

