Electric Royalties Ltd.: Electric Royalties to Attend Upcoming Mines and Money 5@5 Event and Retains Investor Relations Firm

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will also be presenting at the Mines and Money "5@5" on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Mines and Money "5@5" connects the global mining investment community with virtual networking events held every Thursday.

The Mines and Money 5@5 Event on October 7 at 9 am PST will include the CEOs of three royalty companies, including:

Alex Tsukernik, CEO, Nova Royalty

David Cole, CEO, EMX Royalty Corp

Brendan Yurik, CEO, Electric Royalties

Host: Andrew Thake, Head of Content, Mines and Money

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, highlights, "Our investment proposition is exactly what the market is looking for: a way for investors to get exposure to the global transition to clean energy via the metals that will be the building blocks of that future. With a diversified portfolio and utilizing the royalty business model Electric Royalties is able to provide an investment vehicle which provides significant upside to the clean energy transition over the next several years while doing so with a reduced risk profile. We're excited to start ramping up our marketing to get the story out there."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill") to provide investor relations services to the Company for a period of 3 months. In consideration of the services to be provided, the Company will pay a monthly fee of C$10,000 and issue Oak Hill 150,000 options in Electric Royalties with an exercise price of $0.40 per share having a term of eighteen months.

Oak Hill Financial - Investor Relations

Oak Hill is a Toronto-based firm which develops strategic platforms for its clients that are utilized to gain exposure to, and recognition in, the capital markets. Oak Hill provides capital markets and investor relations services. Its team has marketed corporate issuers ranging in market cap from $10M to $2B in a variety of different sectors to the Canadian retail brokerage channel and institutional networks. Oak Hill's team has extensive experience across equity capital markets, equity research, institutional equity sales and traditional investor relations - resulting in tailored and highly collaborative solutions. Oak Hill is located at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2460, Toronto, Ontario.

Oak Hill will work closely with Electric Royalties to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets strategy and campaign. Activities will include providing an investor relations program catering to retail investors, marketing services and an ongoing client services program.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Brendan Yurik

CEO

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc & copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to feed the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 17 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

For further information, please contact:

Brendan Yurik Tel: (604) 364-3540

Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com

www.electricroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE: Electric Royalties, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666777/Electric-Royalties-to-Attend-Upcoming-Mines-and-Money-55-Event-and-Retains-Investor-Relations-Firm