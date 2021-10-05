Trucknet Enterprise was chosen by the prestigious international Logistics Tech Outlook magazine and website as one of the ten leading technologies in Europe in the field of logistics and transportation for 2021

EILAT, Israel, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanan Fridman, CEO and founder of Trucknet Enterprise (TASE: TRAN), is on the cover of this year's annual freight management issue of Logistics Tech Outlook magazine and website that will portray 10 TOP service providers who are changing the logistics and supply chain landscape through the exceptional solutions they have developed.

This selection is in line with CEO Hanan Fridman having been chosen this September as one of today's innovative leaders shaping sustainability in the logistics sector, by the The British History of Parliament Trust, which is creating an account of parliamentary politics in Britain, and by the St James's House, that produces high quality publications. A prestigious event recently held at Westminster Abbey in London marked 300 years of British parliamentary politics and leadership. A beautifully designed commemorative book was published in which Fridman was included together with other leaders of innovation.

As said by Mr. Hanan Fridman, CEO and founder of the company: "It is a great honor for me and for Trucknet to be selected , as one of the top ten technologies in Europe in the field of logistics and transportation for 2021, by the prominent Logistics Tech Outlook magazine that is considered one of the world's leading logistics and transportation journals.

"I am proud to be selected to take part in this edition, another mark for us as a company which is changing the transport landscape in Israel and in the world by improving profitability and energy efficiency for companies in the daily operations within the logistics domain.

"Publicity for our company on the website and in the magazine provides exposure among relevant audiences from the world of transportation and logistics. I strongly believe that appearing in the magazine and on the website will greatly contribute to the company, producing the beginnings of future collaboration with companies that follow the contents of the prestigious magazine."

Trucknet, a company that developed a platform enabling smart matching between available space in trucks with cargo (for haulage) for improving efficiency, profitability and reduction of empty miles for companies, announces today that it has been selected as one of Europe's leading technologies in logistics and transport 2021. In the issue published by Logistics Tech Outlook magazine and website, considered one of the world's leading magazines in the field of transportation and logistics, service providers who are changing the logistics and supply chain landscape with innovative solutions will be presented.

Trucknet, chosen for being one of the leading companies in the field of sustainability together with many reputable companies, was granted the cover story that spans across five pages and spells out the company's activities as well as its views and vision. Trucknet was chosen based on its noteworthy success regarding the unique platform it developed, along with its mission of sustainability and goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and traffic accidents. Through the publication Trucknet gains exposure among the target audiences that subscribe to the magazine.

Logistics Tech Outlook is a printed and digital magazine that provides regular updates for stakeholders in the logistics arena. The reporters are generally experts in the field who share their knowledge about the entire market, and in addition they include information on innovative platforms, such as Trucknet. The magazine has over 41,000 subscribers to the printed version across Europe and 83,000 subscriptions for the digital magazine worldwide. Readership includes key decision makers in the field of transportation, logistics, supply chain operations, shipping etc. Most of the readers are from Germany comprising 21%, while 19% are from the United Kingdom and 16% from France.

To read the full article, visit: https://www.trucknet.io/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/629764_418641774086freight-management-europe-cover774086418641.pdf

About Trucknet:

Trucknet Enterprise, the developer of a cloud-based All-in-One platform, uses artificial intelligence (AI), business intelligence (BI), and machine learning (ML) for efficient and digitalized management of supply chain and transport processes. It offers cross-company automatic matching based on location, including an easy and quick payment solution for the B2B market. The system includes an online tool for calculating carbon emissions.

Trucknet's platform enables transportation and logistics companies to significantly minimize empty rides, by automatically prioritizing available vehicles with other transport and logistics companies, thereby offering smart matching for empty trucks and available cargo.

Trucknet's solution enables full automation and optimization for land transport for companies managing commercial vehicle fleets and for customers of logistics services. The system assists companies to significantly lower costs and improve efficiency and profitability through reduction of the number of empty trucks on the roads; air pollution and GHG emissions are reduced with less damage to the environment.

The company aims to establish a unique professional system in the area of shared transport. Trucknet's software platform interfaces with all leading work scheduling systems, TMS and leading telematics systems. Transport companies can improve and optimize vehicle fleet management and sharing of resources, by mutual use of digital documents (without the need to print). Trucknet has developed interfaces for the driver and for the end customer offering complete connectivity, monitoring and transparency as well as providing solutions for payment through the system.

Trucknet operates in the international transportation and logistics market, which is valued at about $19.36 trillion. As of 2020, the company has approximately half a million trucks connected from roughly 4,000 companies. Some data from the world on empty trucks: in Europe 27% of trucks on the road run empty, in the United States 36% and in Asia 46%.

Trucknet conducted a joint pilot project with the Renault Group during October 2020, in which a connection was made to Renault's bid system that tenders each work order. Through the system, contractors were identified on the basis of their location in relation to Renault's requests. The pilot proved that connection to Trucknet's platform led to improvement in the efficiency and profitability of logistics services by 17%. In addition, it brought savings of up to €115,000 in two weeks for 268 trips out of a total of 371 (68% success rate).

The results of the pilot demonstrated the platform's ability to improve efficiency and save transportation costs for logistics companies. This is due to the fact that the Trucknet platform adjusts shipping orders for (transport) contractors, based on their geographical proximity to the location of cargo, thus, allowing them to submit lower price proposals and save costs.

The company, established in 2016 by CEO Mr. Hanan Fridman, employs about 40 people spread across offices in the world. Trucknet has signed agreements and pilot projects with leading companies in and outside Israel, including DSV, La Poste, DPD, Chronopost, Allcargo, Israel Post and more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651947/Trucknet_Logistics_magazine.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651946/Trucknet_CEO.jpg

For additional information,

visit: https://trucknet.io/en/

Contact: info@trucknet.io

Tel: +972(0) 77 97 09 090