Zelros Receives the 2021 European Technology Innovation Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan for Helping Insurance Companies Enhance Customer Experience and Personalization with their AI Platform

The platform delivers AI-driven insights that empower insurance distributors to stay competitive, drive more revenue while minimizing churn with a proactive, personalized omnichannel experience

LONDON and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INSURETECH CONNECT -- Based on its recent analysis of the European market for AI-based advanced insurance distribution platforms, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Zelros with the 2021 European Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its InsurTech platform. The AI-powered platform enriches customer relationship management by offering smarter engagements with policyholders using real-time, personalized recommendations.

"Zelros's platform generates insights by analyzing voice interactions, claims, underwriting documents, and other insurance-specific data through connectors to unlock new and relevant information from every live conversation," said Mohammed Riyaz Ahmed, Senior Industry Analyst. "As a result, carriers, banks and brokers better understand customer needs, improve policy content advice quality, and increase cross-selling and upselling capabilities before the customer calls."

"Thank you Frost & Sullivan for this recognition, we are grateful for our customers, partners and the Zelros team for continuing to push the boundaries of the insurance market. Together we will drive impactful change in the future of InsurTech." said Christophe Bourguignat , CEO and Founder of Zelros.

A truly compelling benefit of the platform is its computer vision capabilities, which help it extract key data points from insurance policy documents. It helps insurers obtain customer profiles by leveraging their interaction history and offering key summary points. The profiles can be used to modernize customer interactions for agents and provide the best customer experience.

Zelros's platform manages, retains, and scales up insurance sales and offers automated self-growth assessments for agents. It empowers insurance companies to achieve goals faster and at scale with existing resources. The company currently caters to customers across the industry, including insurers, banks, brokers, and reinsurers. With the pandemic prompting the adoption of remote capabilities, the platform is poised for wider adoption.

"Zelros's platform enables insurance agents to easily identify potential needs from customers, understand the customer's history with the company, and offer more personalized insurance products," noted Riyaz. "By offering insurers a history of the customer's journey enriched with insurance-specific contextual data points and understanding policy holders' and prospects' intent, agents are better positioned to attract more customers and grow premiums."

Zelros will be at InsureTech Connect in Las Vegas this week, and you can learn more at the joint partner booth with Capgemini #747.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Zelros

Zelros, a pioneer and award-winning AI solution for InsurTech enables insurance distributors to transform their customer experience across online and offline channels. With the customer buying behaviors rapidly changing, distributors use Zelros to stay competitive, drive higher revenue while minimizing churn by offering a proactive, personalized, omnichannel experience. Zelros also helps stay compliant with Ethical AI Programs. The world's largest insurance companies such as MAIF, BPCE Group, Groupama, Crédit Agricole, Matmut, Baloise Group, HDI, AssurOne and Simpego trust Zelros. Today the company operates in North America, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Italy. Learn More

