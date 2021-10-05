Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave", "SIXW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the shipment of its Affinity System (the "System") for purification of cannabinoids from its contract manufacturer, Advanced Extraction Systems Inc ("AESI"). Wet testing has been completed at AESI and the unit has been shipped to the SIXW's laboratory for final configuration prior to delivery to Green Envy Extracts ("Green Envy").

"We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with Sixth Wave on the launch of the Affinity system", states Amato Spagnoletti, Director of Green Envy. "As a growing multi-state cannabis operator, we believe that our respective technological approaches will yield significant technical and commercial benefits and results as we commission the first Affinity system with Sixth Wave and with our plan to bring online Affinity units in Michigan, Massachusetts, Oregon, and at additional locations to be announced over the coming months," he added.

Once delivered, the system will be the subject of a commissioning/optimization process on-site at Green Envy. Subsequent to the confirmatory test period, the system is capable of processing approximately 6kg of final high purity distillate every 10hrs of operation. A larger system is planned for delivery in December 2021. The larger system will be capable of producing finished distillate of approximately 14kg/10hrs of operation or in excess of 30kg/day, which surpasses the Company's initial 20kg/day target.

As noted by John Cowan, Chief Operating Officer of Sixth Wave, "Launching this smaller system provides Sixth Wave with a fast track to ensuring that every major design component is operating as expected and improvements are incorporated into the delivery of larger production units. The smaller system will be used to service new clients and support the Company's quality improvement program. As an example, the Company is ready to finalize the SOPs for processing high CBD hemp extracts and can already meet Canadian regulatory requirements for reduced THC levels. This includes promising data to indicate that THC compliant products for the USA are possible as well."

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial rollout of its Affinity cannabinoid purification system, as well as IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is also in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPS) label.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our website at: www.sixthwave.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jonathan Gluckman"

Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: (801) 582-0559

E-mail: info@sixthwave.com

Cautionary Notes

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including possible statements regarding the planned use of proceeds and performance of the IXOS®, Affinity, and AMIPs technologies. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the IXOS®, Affinity, or AMIPs technologies are subject to risk that they may not prove to be successful, the uncertainty of medical product development, the uncertainty of timing or availability of required regulatory approvals, lack of track record of developing products for certain applications and the need for additional capital to carry out product development activities. The ability to scale Affinity to production levels cannot be proven until the first unit is deployed to a licensed producer who can provide the necessary input product to prove the operation at scale. The value of any products ultimately developed could be negatively impacted if patents are not granted. The Company has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of this product from any regulatory agency.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98617