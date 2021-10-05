Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF), the leading global provider of mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, today announced that it has received approval for its iNetVu® Ka-74G antenna system from France based Eutelsat S.A., one of the world's largest satellite operators.

The Ka-74G vehicle mounted mobile antenna system is now officially approved to operate on Eutelsat's KONNECT High Throughput Satellite service. This innovative satellite broadband service provides coverage in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.

In order to provide IP connectivity, the Ka-74G is fully integrated with the KONNECT's base-band system and is available across the entire KONNECT service area. The broadband service is designed to deliver speeds of up to 100Mbps download and 10Mbps upload for various applications.

"The Ka-74G Driveaway antenna has met the rigorous auto-pointing Verification Tests per Eutelsat ESOG-120 KONNECT requirements, as well as the RF performance testing, with a good level of pointing accuracy and repeatability," said Bilal Awada, CTO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

"With the approval of this new vehicle mount antenna, C-COM is now able to offer additional high quality, cost effective and reliable mobile broadband satellite solutions to its European and African resellers and integrators," said Leslie Klein, CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

"This 74cm Ka-band antenna will open up additional revenue streams for the company from a number of new geographic areas made possible by the KONNECT service," Klein added.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is an innovator and leading global provider of mobile on the pause satellite-based antenna systems. The Company designs, develops and manufactures proprietary, auto-acquisition antenna systems for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite, with just the press of a button. This technology makes it possible to deliver, Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 8,500 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late-stage development of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. In cooperation with the University of Waterloo, C-COM is engaged in the design of this unique antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals. For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com.

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTCQB Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

Contact:

Investor Relations

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Tel: (613) 745-4110 ext. 4950

Fax: (613) 745-7144

investor@c-comsat.com

###

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98480