Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX") is pleased to announce the appointment of financial services veteran Salim Hasham to its Board of Directors. His appointment is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. He previously joined the Company's Strategic Advisory Board in June of 2021. This move is part of an ongoing effort to assemble a deep team of credit market and financial industry experts to spearhead the launch of the DelphX Collateralized Put Options (CPOs) and Collateralized Reference Notes (CRNs). This completes a strategic goal to have a team of financial industry veterans in key positions ahead of the live launch of the Company's suite of industry-first structured market products.

Salim Hasham is currently a Director and Global Head of Business Transformation Partnerships at Google. His key role at Google is to build and deliver next generation platforms and services to address complex industry needs by coupling Google's engineering talent and the world's pre-eminent strategy firms. Prior to Google, he had nearly 20 years of financial services experience, including nine years as a Partner at McKinsey & Company and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

He is a leader in strategy, organizational design, operational improvement, technology transformation and risk management, as well as a recognized authority on innovative disruption and accelerated growth. As a recognized industry expert, he is frequently asked to provide perspective to organizations such as the UN, OECD, and industry/regulatory bodies, keynotes to client executives and white papers for governmental agencies. His published commentary can be read on the McKinsey Global Institute, McKinsey on Technology, McKinsey on Risk and other industry/media outlets.

"We are very excited to have Salim elevate his role at our company by agreeing to join our board," said DelphX CEO Patrick Wood. "He became part of our strategic advisory team in June, and is a key thought leader in our strategy, governance, partnerships, go to market and technology. We are in the process of launching a truly disruptive new set of products into one of the financial industry's largest markets. That effort will require a high degree of operational skill, but it also requires visionary thinking - both of which Salim brings to the table. Having someone of his caliber supporting us increases our confidence that we are on track to provide a much-needed set of tools to the structured products space."

"I am excited to be part of the DelphX story at this pivotal stage," said Salim Hasham. "I've spent much of my career helping management teams to define and deliver innovative solutions to address specific challenges. As I've studied the DelphX strategy it is clear to me that its value proposition in effective risk and liquidity management is prescient and has a high degree of correlation with my passion, skillset and experience. I felt the time was right to take a larger role in contributing to DelphX's continued growth and look forward to working with the entire DelphX team as part of that effort."

Salim will be replacing Keith Ainsworth on the DelphX Board. The company wishes to thank Keith for all of his dedication through the years as a major shareholder and contributor to DelphX and on behalf of all of the DelphX team we wish Keith all the greatest in his future endeavors.

About DelphX:

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem and its broker-dealer DelphX Services Corp, it enables fixed income dealers to offer new Rule 144A securities that optimally transfer and diffuse credit risk, while allowing the enhancement of yield. The new DelphX securities will be regulated by the SEC and enable dealers to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized Put Options (CPOs) that provide secured default protection for underlying corporate, municipal and sovereign securities, and





Collateralized Reference Notes (CRNs) that enable credit investors to take on the default exposure of an underlying security in exchange for enhanced yield.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by an independent custodian. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com.

