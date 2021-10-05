The 150-guestroom hotel offers share-worthy rooftop views, four modern drinking and dining outlets and easy access to the heart of Cambridge

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Centric Cambridge. The milestone opening marks the debut of the Hyatt Centric brand in the country and the 10th Hyatt hotel in the UK, showcasing Hyatt's strength and continued growth in the region. Situated just outside the center of Cambridge, renowned for its leafy parks, magnificent architecture, picturesque River Cam and stunning historic center, the 150-guestroom hotel provides the perfect launchpad for adventurous travelers to explore the buzzing city.

Located within the new sustainable neighbourhood of Eddington developed by the University of Cambridge, two miles northwest from the city's historic heart, guests can explore the quaint cobbled streets or enjoy an afternoon punting on the River Cam, passing by stunning University colleges. The biggest and most well-known museum of Cambridge, the Fitzwilliam Museum, is only a short drive away. Wandering the museum, travelers will discover artworks by Monet, Picasso, Rubens, and Rembrandt. Guests will be offered an opportunity to have the true Cambridge experience, connected to the heart of the action, with electric bicycles available to rent.

Set around a central courtyard, the hotel's modern, inviting architecture and interiors, designed by Stirling Prize-winning architects dRMM, with interiors by globally renowned design studio AvroKO, reflect the destination's storied history. The social lobby features floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with bright, natural light, and modern furnishings with natural, wood finishes. A carefully curated selection of artworks nod to the scientific history of Cambridge, adding vibrant flashes of color to the communal spaces.

"We are thrilled to open the doors of Hyatt Centric Cambridge. Cambridge is one of the most iconic cities in the UK thanks to its magnificent architecture, university buildings and historic center. The hotel's location allows curious guests to make the most of what the destination has to offer," said Martin Newbould, General Manager, Hyatt Centric Cambridge. "We are excited for our guests to enjoy the hotel's array of facilities including our distinct bar, restaurant and coffee shop, which offer savvy travelers shareworthy experiences."

Guestrooms

The 150 chic guestrooms mix understated grandeur with art deco touches. Warming mustard velvets mix with bold, calming blues, all complemented by rich walnut wood touches. 57 guestrooms offer a stunning courtyard view, 30 of which are deluxe rooms offering an even more spacious stay. Rooms include a selection of thoughtful amenities, featuring a flat screen television with Bluetooth capabilities, an alarm clock radio with Bluetooth pairing, Bee Kind bath amenities, cozy bathrobes and more.

Food and Beverage

Four distinguished dining options offer a diverse mix of international cuisine, using local produce from established Cambridge brands. Guests can kick-start their morning at KOTA's coffee shop, with artisan baked goods, third-wave coffee from Saint Espresso roasted on site, as well as revitalizing juices and smoothies.

KOTA restaurant will focus on the Finnish concept of charcoal cooking and community dining; catering for guests and locals throughout the day with fresh, bright brunches leading into light daytime dining, and a chargrilled evening menu complemented by botanical cocktails.

The Dutch offers classic cocktails with a twist, serving lip-smacking flavor combinations inspired by exotic drinks from all corners of the globe. Guests can indulge in delicious light bites and sharing platters including cured meats, British cheeses and antipasti.

The seasonal roof terrace is the perfect spot for a sundown and provides unparalleled views to match. Created by the team of mixologists, guests can sip on imaginative, botanical cocktails which mix aromatics, fresh infusions and shrubs. The menu also includes a selection of refreshing craft beers all from local breweries, as well as nibbles and small bites.

Meeting and Event Space

Travelers can make the most of the comfortable co-working area, which offers free Wi-Fi and all the hotel's amenities on hand. Two adaptable meeting rooms, spanning 44sqm and 24sqm, boast large windows and high-spec audio visual equipment for meetings, conferences and events for up to 30 people.

The seasonal roof terrace will also cater for larger events, hosting up to 150 guests for drinks receptions, presentations, networking and many other social gatherings.

The hotel also includes a fitness center offering state-of-the-art equipment and free weights, so guests can maintain their healthy lifestyle whilst on the road.

About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don't. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. For more information, please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with HyattCentric.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 68 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, tommie, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

