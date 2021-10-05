

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Michelin (MGDDY.PK) on Tuesday announced renewal of the mandates of managers Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot for four years, until the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting to be held in the first-half of 2026.



Société Auxiliaire de Gestion (SAGES), a non-managing general partner of the Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (CGEM), chaired by Vincent Montagne, has made the decision to renew the mandates of Florent Menegaux as a Managing General Partner and of Yves Chapot as a General Manager.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MICHELIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de