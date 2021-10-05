

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee erased its early losses against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Tuesday, as regional shares rose notably despite mixed global cues.



The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the day up 445.56 points, or 0.75 percent, at 59,744.88. The broader NSE Nifty index settled at 17,822.30, up 131.05 points, or 0.74 percent, from its previous close.



The Indian rupee rose to 74.41 against the greenback, after falling to a 2-1/2-month low of 74.66 in morning trades. If the rupee strengthens further, 72 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de