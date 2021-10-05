

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corporation (NUE) announced the launch of Econiq, the company's net-zero carbon steel products. The Econiq brand will be available across the complete line of Nucor steelmaking products and initial quantities will be limited.



General Motors will receive Econiq beginning in the first quarter 2022. It is anticipated that all steel purchased by GM from Nucor will be net carbon neutral by the end of 2022.



Nucor expects immediate interest from automotive and construction customers, and from across the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NUCOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de