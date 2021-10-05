The nation's C&I solar segment saw just 332 MW of generation capacity added in April-to-June, compared to 501 MW in the first three months of the year, as lockdowns in multiple states slowed installation activity.From pv magazine India Commercial and industrial (C&I) solar clients installed just 332 MW of solar generation capacity in the April-to-June window, to post a 34% retreat from the 501 MW added by businesses in the first three months of the year. The second quarter figure comprised 127 MW of "open-access', off-site solar projects and 205 MW of rooftop panels, according to India Corporate ...

