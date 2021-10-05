A report by the IEA laying out two routes for China to reach net zero attempts to persuade policymakers to gun for that goal by 2050, rather than ten years later, and dangles the prospect of continued global dominance as the main reward on offer."There is no plausible path to limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius without China," notes the first line of a landmark report published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) which claims to map a route to net zero for the world's largest greenhouse gas emitting nation. An Energy Sector Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality in China considers ...

