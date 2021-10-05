Vibe to commence trading on the OTCQX at market open on October 5, 2021, under the symbol "VIBEF"

Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC: VIBEF) (the "Company" or "Vibe"), a leading vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise, is pleased to announce that, effective today, its common shares have been approved for trading under the ticker symbol "VIBEF" on the OTCQX® Best Market (the "OTCQX"), a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc.

"Upgrading and trading on the OTCQX is an important achievement for Vibe," stated Mark Waldron, Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong cash position gives us the ability to significantly improve both revenues and margins with our California cultivation and retail expansion strategy. What makes Vibe unique in California is our strategic commitment to providing unparalleled customer experiences and high-THC branded cannabis products through our retail stores and distribution network."

"The OTCQX Market provides Vibe access to a much larger audience of U.S.-based institutional and retail investors and complements our CSE listing by providing investors with direct access to our common shares in both countries. Canadian and U.S. institutional and retail investors can take an active part in the exciting growth that California cannabis offers," Waldron added.

Vibe Growth continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under its existing symbol "VIBE".

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, California focused, multistate (MSO) cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana and Vibe CBD products. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe by California brand.

To learn more about Vibe, please visit: www.vibebycalifornia.com

Company Contact

Bill Mitoulas

Phone: +1 416.479.9547

Email: ir@vibebycalifornia.com

Website: www.vibebycalifornia.com

