

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marketing solutions firm Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) announced Tuesday it will promote Chief Financial Officer Dave Honan to Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Finance Tony Staniak to Chief Financial Officer.



Honan and Staniak assume their new roles on January 1, 2022, and will use the next three months to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities.



This announcement, part of a planned executive transition process, precedes the retirement of current Chief Operating Officer Tom Frankowski, who will depart Quad on December 31, 2021, after a 42-year career with the Company. Frankowski, 60, joined Quad in 1979.



In his new role, Honan will draw on his previous operations experience in the manufacturing and service industries. Honan, 52, joined Quad in 2009, quickly advancing from Corporate Controller to CFO. Previously, Dave was Vice President and General Manager at Journal Community Publishing Group, and held executive-level positions at Newell Rubbermaid.



Staniak, 48, joined Quad in 2009 as Director of External Reporting and then assumed roles of increasing responsibility within the Company's Accounting and Finance departments. Previously, he had been CFO at consulting firm Sagence, Inc. He began his career in public accounting.



