Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! InnoCan Pharma meldet herausragende Studienergebnisse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
05.10.2021 | 14:53
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Storskogen Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (192/21)

On request of Storskogen Group AB, company registration number 559223-8694,
Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq
Stockholm with effect from October 6, 2021. The decision is conditional upon
that Storskogen Group AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. 

The company has 298,004,760 A- shares and 1,218,044,830 B-shares as per today's
date. 

Short Name:                STOR B         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 1,524,761,814      
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:                SE0016797732      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:              236754         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                 CCP Cleared       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                 Large cap        
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              STO Equities CCP/182  
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                   XSTO          
------------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financials     
------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services
------------------------------------------



When issued trading



Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 6 up and including October
7, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 34 and 35 in the prospectus. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.