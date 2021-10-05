CURE Foundation Selects CrowdChange to Provide Digital Fundraising Solutions for Breast Cancer Awareness Campaigns

Digital Fundraising and Event Management Leaders Will Also Create a Fully Integrated Website Designed to Facilitate Donor Participation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / CrowdChange, a leading digital fundraising and event management solutions provider for non-profit organizations and enterprises, has been selected by CURE Foundation to initiate digital fundraising programs to support the Foundation's Breast Cancer Awareness initiatives beginning in October. As part of its responsibilities, CrowdChange will reimagine the organization's website to facilitate digital fundraising and introduce new mobile and virtual donation features to broaden campaign participation.

Based out of Montreal, the nationally-known CURE Foundation is focused on fighting breast cancer by spreading awareness of the disease, investing in programs for prevention and early detection, improving treatment, and offering support for patients and their families.

"CrowdChange has an outstanding reputation for delivering simple and robust digital and mobile fundraising capabilities that can quickly translate into tangible results," said Debi Rosenthal, Executive Director for CURE. "We expect that this platform will give us the flexibility and features to ensure that our Breast Cancer Awareness campaigns achieve our fundraising goals."

According to Rosenthal, CrowdChange's direct integration with CURE's Salesforce donor management system was also an important factor in their decision to select the company. This functionality eliminates the need for expensive and complicated development efforts.

Based in Toronto, CrowdChange provides fully bilingual, cloud-based services through an easy-to-use platform that allows clients to manage all aspects of fundraising, from database management and curation, to planning and executing one-time and recurring events and campaigns. The platform is designed for fundraising professionals who need reliable, secure, and intuitive solutions to initiate and manage a variety of campaigns. In addition, CrowdChange offers its clients comprehensive training and support to ensure they get the most out of each capability.

"We are honored to work with CURE and deliver solutions that will help the organization improve its fundraising capabilities for one of its most important campaigns," said Cliff Feldstein, the company's chief executive officer. "Not-for-profits are seeking new ways to increase fundraising, especially in an era when collecting physical checks at in-person events becomes less appealing to both donors and organizations. Many of these charities are quickly embracing the concept of digital fundraising as a safe, viable, and cost-effective means to broaden their donor base, increase contributions, and reduce associated fundraising expenses. We have every expectation that the CURE Foundation-and other like-minded organizations-will see tremendous benefits from implementing digital fundraising solutions."

To learn more about CrowdChange and its solutions, please visit www.crowdchange.co.

About CrowdChange

CrowdChange is a leading-edge digital fundraising and event platform that enables any company to transform their philanthropy, fundraising, or event management efforts by adding a seamless, robust, and easy-to-use digital component to their strategy. www.crowdchange.co.

PR Contact:

Laurel Factor

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

516-884-6507

lfactor@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: CrowdChange

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666821/CURE-Foundation-Selects-CrowdChange-to-Provide-Digital-Fundraising-Solutions-for-Breast-Cancer-Awareness-Campaigns