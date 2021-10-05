Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company" or "Advance United") is pleased to announce that we have engaged Fundamental Research Corp. ("FRC"), an independent small-cap research firm, for analyst coverage.

FRC is one of the largest independent research companies in the world with an 18-year track record of covering more than 550 small-cap to large-cap companies. FRC is a premier research firm that has ranked in the Top Ten in independent third-party evaluations for its research. FRC's reports are available to some of the largest institutional investors in the world through such portals as Reuters, Capital IQ, Bloomberg, and by subscription. For more information about FRC visit www.researchfrc.com.

Under the terms of the Agreement with FRC, they will provide, among other things, a full financial analysis including an Independent Analyst Rating and an analysis of Advance United's business operations and industry overview and forecast. FRC will provide one initiating report and three updated reports under this agreement. In connection with the engagement of FRC, the Company has paid a fee to FRC of $41,750 CDN.

Mr. Jim Atkinson, CEO of Advance United states, "We are pleased to engage FRC. In connection with the pipeline of possible property acquisitions and our upcoming flow-through finance offering, we recognize the benefit of an independent 3rd party picture of our company, our unique business model, and how we see this impacting our industry. For our property partners and current shareholders, having validation of our findings and a holistic view of the market will assist them in making objective and actionable decisions."

About Advance United

Advance United, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol "AUHI" and the Borse Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol "9I0".

We are a different kind of Canadian junior mining company, one designed to succeed where other junior mining companies fail. We are involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past producing gold mines - with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them ourselves. Our expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued gold properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time, but we believe have economic value at today's price of gold.

We fund the development of re-working historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value.

Our purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to our partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that we can all advance united in the shortest possible time frame.

For additional information about us, our projects, or to find out how you can get involved please visit www.advanceunited.ca.

