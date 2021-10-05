Global Personalized Nutrition Market Predicted to Generate a Revenue of $21,407.30 Million at a CAGR of 13.40% during the Forecast Period, 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report [202-Pages] by Research Dive

- The personalized nutrition market is expected to witness a significant growth in coming years. Integration of latest technologies is expected to create many opportunities for the market in upcoming years. North America is expected to lead the market.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has recently published a report titled "Global Personalized Nutrition Market by Product (Active Measurement and Standard Measurement), Application (Standard Supplements and Disease-based), End-use (Direct-to-consumer, Wellness & Fitness Center, Hospitals & Clinics, and Institutions), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028"

The Global Personalized Nutrition Market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $21,407.30 million at a CAGR of 13.40% by 2028, increasing from $8,285.00 million in 2020.

North America Personalized Nutrition Market Outlook

The North America personalized nutrition market is expected to garner revenue of $8,712.80 million by 2028, increasing from $3,529.40 million in 2020. The presence of the major personalized nutrition providers in the North American countries is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income is another factor contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the personalized nutrition market into different segments based on product, application, end-use, and regional outlook.

Product: The active measurement type sub-segment is forecasted to earn the highest revenue of $14,270.40 million during the analysis period. The main reason behind this growth is the application of active measurement tools such as apps, testing kits, and programs to monitor the customized diet as per individuals' requirements.

during the analysis period. The main reason behind this growth is the application of active measurement tools such as apps, testing kits, and programs to monitor the customized diet as per individuals' requirements. Application: The disease-based sub-segment of the global personalized nutrition market is expected to garner the maximum revenue of $6,153.90 million by the end of 2028 , increasing from $2,276.60 million in 2020 . The main factor behind this growth is that the personalized nutrition helps patients to lookout for customized nutrition by performing customized tests.

, increasing from . The main factor behind this growth is that the personalized nutrition helps patients to lookout for customized nutrition by performing customized tests. End-Use: The wellness & fitness center sub-segment of the global personalized nutrition market is forecasted to garner revenue of $6,039.90 million by 2028, increasing from $2,279.30 million in 2020. Rising trend of health services including personal training and nutrition consulting is expected to enhance the growth of the market segment.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Personalized nutrition process helps individuals in rising awareness among consumers regarding impact of genetic, biochemical, and phenotypic aspects on health. This factor is enhancing the growth of the market during the forecast period. Rising urbanization is another factor behind the growth of the market.

Restraint: The main factor hindering the market growth is expected to be the high cost of personalized nutrition services.

Opportunity: The integration of latest technologies such as artificial intelligence is expected to create many opportunities for the market in upcoming years.

Key Players & Strategies

The most prominent players of the global personalized nutrition market include

Bactolac Pharmaceutical DSM Herbalife Nutrition DNAfit Wellness Coaches Amway BASF SE Atlas Biomed Habit, LLC Balchem Corporation among others.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

Recent Developments in Personalized Nutrition Global Market

In July 2021, Balchem Corporation, a leading global ingredient supplier, entered into an agreement with the best-selling author of the children's book series Ninja Life Hacks to secure strategic partners for branded food products that promote a healthy emotional and physical relationship with foods.

They are focusing on advanced product developments and merger & acquisition. These are some of the strategies conducted by the startups as well as established business organizations.

Positive Impact of COVID-19 on Personalized Nutrition Market

The personalized nutrition market has been benefitted by the coronavirus outbreak in a significant way. The main reason behind this growth is the growing demand of healthy diet plans during the lockdown period to increase immunity. People across the world became more aware regarding their eating habits during the pandemic.

