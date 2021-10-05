Kidoodle.TV Collaborates with Pinna to Offer Podcasts on their CTV and Mobile Apps

The Safe Streaming service is providing families with an audio-only solution as kids return to school

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2021, and Pinnaare coming together to offer Kidoodle.TV's first audio-only experience for kids and families to access via the Connected TV and mobile app. Officially launched on Sept. 9, 2021, some of Pinna's most beloved podcasts are now available to Kidoodle.TV viewers in over 160 countries and territories. The audio-only option comes at a time when some parents are concerned about increased screen time as a result of pandemic lockdowns. The Kidoodle.TV team recognizes that there needs to be an alternative to screen-only content and is excited to offer quality podcasts within an uncompromised and safe ecosystem.

Pinna is the only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids 3-12, with thousands of hours of podcasts, audiobooks and music. A selection of episodes from Pinna Original podcast titles available on Kidoodle.TV include: Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest; Don't Break the Rules; 5 for 5 Trivia; Kyle's Wild World; The Totally Unauthorized Minecraft Fan Show; Quentin and Alfies ABC Adventures.

"Adding the podcast experience to the Kidoodle.TV Safe Streaming service is a great example of how we are adding value not just as an AVOD streamer but as a solution and trusted destination for the families we serve globally," said Brenda Bisner, Chief Content Officer for APMC's Kidoodle.TV.

"Pinna is thrilled to be working with the safe streaming platform Kidoodle.TV to bring the first collection of kid-friendly podcasts, no-screens-required, to their audience. With a shared mission of bringing high-quality, entertaining content to kids in a safe environment, we're excited to be collaborating with Kidoodle.TV to bring our award-winning Pinna Original podcasts to their platform - delivering an entertainment option that helps balance screen time with non-screen time activities for kids," said Maggie McGuire, CEO of Pinna. "From improv-comedy, trivia-based audio games, and fantastical fairy tales to podcasts that tap into kids' biggest passion points (aka - a Minecraft podcast!), there's now an option to turn up the volume on screen-free fun on Kidoodle.TV whether kids are at home or on the go."

Pinna and Kidoodle.TV both offer a safe opportunity for kids to enjoy the entertainment they love on a service that is free for all.

About APMC and Kidoodle.TV

Kidoodle.TV is a family-focused Safe Streaming service committed to ensuring children have a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind with every show available on Kidoodle.TV strictly vetted by caring people committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast, Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices. Kidoodle.TV is owned and operated by A Parent Media Co. Inc., a family-based company. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award, a Stevie Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more. *Content availability varies by location.

About Pinna:

Pinna, LLC is the creator of the first and only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids. Pinna LLC is a stand-alone entity backed by Graham Holdings, Inc. With thousands of podcast episodes, audiobooks and songs, Pinna partners with respected children's brands and produces original programming under the Pinna Originals brand. Pinna is available in the iOS, Amazon, and Android app stores both domestically and internationally and on the web at pinna.fm. For more information, visit www.pinna.fm.

Contact | media@kidoodle.tv

