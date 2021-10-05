Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company"), an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Corradini as an Advisor to the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Corradini to the International Zeolite team," said Ray Paquette, CEO. "Andrew brings a wealth of talent, experience, and leadership and will add significant depth and perspective in next-generation agriculture as we expand our Green Tech solutions in Canada, the United States and Internationally."

Mr. Corradini has over 30 years of experience in venture growth strategy, commercialization, and market development across a variety of technical industries, including AgTech/biotech, green energy and biofuels, and information technology. He has most recently served as an adviser to AgwaFarm, an advanced Israeli provider of AI-based CEA (controlled-environment agriculture) hydroponic technology, and Chief Operating Officer of a Silicon Valley biomaterials technology venture.

Previously, Mr. Corradini served as founder, CTO and CEO for a waste-to-biofuels venture for a process he developed and patented, and raised seed funding for, leading to the successful building of a pilot plant and Series A term sheets from top-tier Silicon Valley venture capital firms before a private equity acquisition. He holds a U.S. patent for a process to convert waste greenhouse gases into synthetic gasoline and another filed for a novel synthetic process involving ionic liquids and rare metal catalysts. He has worked on development of bioplastics produced by microbes from industrial waste, and also derived from chitin from waste crustacean shells. Mr. Corradini holds a Masters in Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The Company has granted incentive stock options to Mr. Corradini to purchase 150,000 common shares in the capital of the Company for an exercise price of $0.17 for a two year period, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

