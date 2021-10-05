Managed hosting solution delivering lowest latency trading services

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is expanding its Managed Hosting solution to enable firms wanting to co-locate and directly access the Euronext exchange matching engine to seamlessly move trading operations from Basildon to Bergamo.

Euronext is planning to migrate its primary datacentre and related colocation services to the Aruba Global Datacentre IT3 in Bergamo, Italy in Q2, 2022, with TNS securing infrastructure capacity in the new site. As with TNS' other global colocation sites, TNS will leverage its Layer 1 switching solution to deliver ultra-low latency mutualised market access while also deploying the lowest latency network connectivity to bring Bergamo onto its global network.

"Relocating from Basildon to Bergamo with TNS will allow traders to focus on their core business, safe in the knowledge that they can experience uninterrupted, seamless trading from day one of the switch over," said Jeff Mezger, TNS' Vice President of Product Management. "We will provide a full suite of low latency services, including order routing, market data access, and the procuring, installing and management of trading infrastructure.

"Accessing IT3 through TNS is cost effective for traders, as it avoids having to research, acquire and maintain their own exchange connections, datacentre space and equipment," added Mezger. "We can deliver a lower total cost of ownership, with clients benefitting from TNS' cost efficiencies, rack-optimised cabling and design. We offer differentiated services to help all traders effortlessly make the move, from small firms requiring a partial rack, to international banks requiring multiple contiguous cabinets."

TNS' Managed Hosting solution utilises the company's ultra-low latency Layer 1 technology inside the datacentre. This enables firms to access execution speeds that are 10 times faster than traditional layer 3 architectures. TNS Layer 1 was the first of its kind and remains the most advanced solution in the market, eradicating the need for multiple switches by using a simple, single hop architecture to deliver connectivity in as little as 5 to 85 nanoseconds.

The TNS infrastructure brings together over 2,800 financial community endpoints to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide. TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure as a Service (laaS) portfolio.

Traders using the company's Managed Hosting solution benefit from TNS' global point-of-presence footprint and extensive existing on-net connections, which includes uninterrupted access to more than 60 exchanges with local, physical support around the globe. Additionally, real-time monitoring is provided by TNS' Network Operation Centres in the UK, US and Australia.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990, and with headquarters across USA, Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully-managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled global mission-critical footprint that significantly reduces the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms 'going direct'. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750+ counterparties globally.

