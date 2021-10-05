Company Places #1 on G2's Project and Portfolio Management Software and Digital Asset Management Software Grid

Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, and its Digital Asset Management offering (Brandfolder) have been recognized as leaders on G2's Grid for Project and Portfolio Management Software and Grid for Digital Asset Management Software. As organizations adjust to the new era of hybrid work, Smartsheet's platform enables teams across any industry to dynamically manage projects, automate workflows, and quickly build new, secure solutions to drive meaningful change.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005474/en/

Brandfolder was named #1 on the G2 Grid for Digital Asset Management Software (Graphic: Business Wire)

Smartsheet's dynamic work platform took the number one spot for Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) Software with an overall satisfaction score of 99 out of 100. Smartsheet's platform received high customer accolades across several key areas including ease of doing business with, ease of setup, and likelihood to recommend among others.

"PPM solutions have evolved from what was available only a few years ago to meet the needs of today's workforce. Workflows need to be dynamic, speed to value needs to be increased, and collaboration needs to be at the core," said Robin Sherwood, senior director of product management at Smartsheet. "This recognition by G2 not only demonstrates our leadership in the PPM market, but how we enable our global customers like Ogilvy, Roche, and BNP Paribas to create dynamic change within their organization."

After fifteen consecutive quarters of being named as a Leader, Brandfolder also earned the coveted number one spot for Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software as it celebrates its one year milestone as a Smartsheet brand. In addition, Brandfolder was named first on the mid-market grid report and eight DAM indexes including the mid-market and enterprise implementation index, small business and mid-market relationship index, and the small business, mid-market and enterprise usability index.

"Brandfolder's industry-leading platform has been trusted by marketers, creatives, and creative operations professionals to manage, collaborate, distribute, and understand the performance of their content assets for years," said Steve Baker, vice president and general manager of Brandfolder. "Since combining the power of our DAM workflows with Smartsheet's platform, customers have been able to achieve even more by eliminating complexities and streamlining the work that defines their brand."

G2 rates products algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Each of the listed organizations is ranked across four categories-Leaders, High Performers, Contenders and Niche players-which is based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores.

"Our reports are powered by the voice of the customer, highlighting their experiences of solutions chosen to enable the work that powers their organizations," said Tom Pringle, vice president of market research at G2. "In our latest report release, Smartsheet has been recognized as a Leader across two categories. An achievement enabled by the positive reviews current customers have provided, and an enviable position in competitive markets."

Smartsheet was also recently recognized by leading global research and advisory firms for its PPM and DAM offerings. Forrester Research recognized Smartsheet as a large SPM provider in the Now Tech: Strategic Portfolio Management Tools, Q3 2021 and included Brandfolder in the Now Tech: Digital Asset Management For Customer Experience, Q2 2021, and Smartsheet was named a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting*.

For more information on how Smartsheet is enabling customers to drive meaningful change, visit www.smartsheet.com.

*Gartner, Market Guide for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, By Daniel Stang, Anthony Henderson, 19 July 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet's expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, channel and partner strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain talent, our ability to attract and retain customers (including government customers) and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with channel and strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on September 8, 2021. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005474/en/

Contacts:

Chrissy Vaughn

pr@smartsheet.com