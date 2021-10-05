High scores in Total Cost of Ownership, Customer Satisfaction and Product Innovation Propelled the Company to the Highest Tier

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Price Optimization and Management Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc US46742021, September 2021). The report noted Pricefx's AI-optimized product innovations due to the acquisition of Brennus Analytics, the addition of Plasma benchmarking to its services, and focus on delivering the shortest time to value.

The 2021 IDC MarketScape for B2B Price Optimization Management Applications provides an overview of the latest price optimization trends, advice for companies considering price optimization solutions, and a vendor profile with vendor positioning graphics. In the five-point scoring section, Pricefx rated highly in total cost of ownership, customer satisfaction and product innovation. In addition, the report called out these three areas as core strengths of Pricefx:

Level of Value Delivered Customers highly rated Pricefx for the value for the price paid. Customers cited short payback periods (6 months) and access to a committed training and support team to get them to value quickly.

Customers highly rated Pricefx for the value for the price paid. Customers cited short payback periods (6 months) and access to a committed training and support team to get them to value quickly. Pricing Agility Customers highly rated Pricefx on the solutions ability to help their company efficiently manage and optimize price in one application. Customers cited significantly improved pricing refresh rates while maintaining accuracy to their previous best-case methods and the ability to run pricing simulations with ease.

Customers highly rated Pricefx on the solutions ability to help their company efficiently manage and optimize price in one application. Customers cited significantly improved pricing refresh rates while maintaining accuracy to their previous best-case methods and the ability to run pricing simulations with ease. Innovation Pricefx has been aggressively innovating recently, expanding their technology base, capabilities, and partnerships. In addition to adding to their retail focused feature set and customers, Pricefx has acquired AI pricing technology from Brennus Analytics.

"As AI becomes a more essential component of pricing, businesses require a proven, innovative solution that can adapt to rapid market changes and drive profitable growth," said Ronak Sheth of Pricefx. "Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape is an incredible honor; it's validates that our customers are getting immediate value from our solution, that we are on the cutting edge of next-generation pricing and, as a result, our customers are able to better compete and outperform in their industries."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Based on cloud-native architecture, Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform that provides the industry's fastest time-to-value and lowest total cost of ownership. Its innovative solution works for B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. For enterprises facing pricing challenges, Pricefx is the cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform to dynamically Plan, Price and Profit.

For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005101/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Cathy Summers

Summers PR

cathy@summers-pr.com

+1 (415) 483-0480