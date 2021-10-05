ControlUp and VMware Expand Partnership to Support the Anywhere Workforce

- ControlUp's New Remote DX and Scoutbees Solutions to be Available from VMware for Horizon VDI and DaaS Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp, the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience management, is excited to announce VMware will resell ControlUp's new digital employee experience management solutions, making them available to VMware Horizon customers. ControlUp Remote DX and Scoutbees solutions provide Horizon customers with a unique window into remote workers' local area networks, and perform synthetic testing to spot potential problem areas before they result in employee frustration and hamper productivity.

Delivering a great digital employee experience is critical as the global workforce is distributed between home, office, and satellite locations. Most organizations have mandated or encouraged their employees to work from home for the foreseeable future. Having visibility into Wi-Fi network performance and SaaS applications is an essential component of enabling employee productivity. These capabilities for VMware Horizon customers make both IT department and employees more productive.

"VMware and ControlUp have partnered to bring Horizon customers even greater employee experiences while helping IT simplify operations and reduce cost," said Asaf Ganot, CEO and Co-Founder at ControlUp. "These expanded offerings speak to the partnership ControlUp and VMware have had to date and will give VMware Horizon customers the added flexibility they need to relieve pressure on IT teams and keep employees happy and productive."

VMware Horizon customers have been able to license ControlUp solutions, including ControlUp Solve and ControlUp Real-Time DX, and can now add the following ControlUp solutions to manage their Horizon environment:

ControlUp Remote DX - Delivers end-to-end visibility into the digital employee experience, regardless of their location, by monitoring local network performance, including Wi-Fi strength and speed, as well as user device ISP connectivity measurements.

ControlUp Scoutbees - Delivers a SaaS-based solution that uses proactive synthetic testing to alert IT operations teams about availability issues for applications, desktops, and network resources. By periodically emulating end-user actions to test availability and performance, system administrators can troubleshoot and resolve issues before employees become frustrated and their productivity is negatively impacted.

"ControlUp's Remote DX and Scoutbees solutions can enable Horizon customers to provide better, more consistent experiences to employees as they work from any device and anywhere," said Bharath Rangarajan, Vice President of Product Management, End-User Computing, VMware. "VMware and ControlUp will continue to collaborate to enable customers to better support their anywhere workforce."

ControlUp, a VMworld Gold sponsor, will be at VMworld -the premier global online, multi-cloud event taking place from October 5-7, 2021-presenting Session EUS3057S TheTop 5 End-User Challenges and How ControlUp Can Help You Solve Them.

For more information, or to set up a meeting with ControlUp, contact our sales team at sales@controlup.com.

VMware, Horizon, and VMworld are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About ControlUp

ControlUp's Digital Employee Experience management platform gives IT increased visibility and control over employees' digital experience, no matter where they work-in the office, from home or on the road-or the type of workspace they use: virtual, physical or cloud. ControlUp analytics harnesses anonymous operational metadata from thousands of organizations to help IT and help desk teams make informative, data-driven decisions. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with R&D in Israel, ControlUp is backed by JVP and K1 Investment Management. For more information, visit us at www.controlup.com .

