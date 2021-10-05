Zinzino AB (Publ): Preliminary Sales reports Q3 2021

- Solid sales growth during Q3; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 11%, compared with the previous year.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 10% to SEK 111.6 (101.7) million due to solid growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 13% and amounted to SEK 6.2 (5.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 10% to SEK 117.8 (107.2) million compared with the previous year.

The third quarter of 2021 became a solid quarter; the Zinzino based revenue in July - September increased by 11% to SEK 298.8 (269.0) million compared with previous year. Total group revenue increased by 11% to SEK 312.9 (281.8) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - September 2021 increased by 21% to SEK 968.7 (798.2) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 21-Sep 20-Sep Change Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change The Nordics 29.4 34.3 -14% 85.0 95.7 -11% 271.8 287.5 -5% Central Europe 20.6 16.7 23% 55.4 47.1 18% 163.3 125.9 30% East Europe 29.6 24.3 22% 78.9 64.3 23% 239.3 187.4 28% South & West Europe 12.3 9.5 29% 32.9 25.4 30% 103.4 57.2 81% The Baltics 6.4 5.5 16% 16.9 15.4 10% 52.5 48.8 8% North America 4.6 4.4 5% 11.4 11.6 -2% 36.5 29.8 22% Asia-Pacific 8.7 7.0 24% 18.3 9.5 93% 54.5 19.4 181% Zinzino 111.6 101.7 10% 298.8 269.0 11% 921.3 756.0 22% Faun Pharma 6.2 5.5 13% 14.1 12.8 10% 47.4 42.2 12% Zinzino Group 117.8 107.2 10% 312.9 281.8 11% 968.7 798.2 21%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 15:30 the 5th of October 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q3-2021,c3427578

The following files are available for download: