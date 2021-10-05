Conditional admission to trading of AS Modera shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-05 15:46 CEST -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on October 5, 2021 to approve AS Modera application and to admit its up to 1,576,240 shares with nominal value of 0.1 (Modera share, ISIN code: EE3100084203) to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the following conditions are met: 1.1. Regarding the existing 1,275,240 shares -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Company Description and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. 1.2. Regarding additionally issued up to 301,000 shares -- share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the offer has been successful; -- shares are registered with the same ISIN in Estonian Securities Register; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The first trading day of AS Modera shares will be as follows: In clause 1.1. mentioned existing shares as of October, 15 or on a date close to it. In clause 1.2. mentioned additional shares the next trading day after issuer has submitted the respective report to exchange or on a date close to it. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.