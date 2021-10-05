BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, October 5
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Director Declaration
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Eric Sanderson, a non-executive director of the Company, will be appointed as Chairman of JPMorgan Russian Securities plc with effect from 4 March 2022. He has been an independent non-executive director of JPMorgan Russian Securities plc since 4 January 2021.
All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427
5 October 2021
