BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Director Declaration

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Eric Sanderson, a non-executive director of the Company, will be appointed as Chairman of JPMorgan Russian Securities plc with effect from 4 March 2022. He has been an independent non-executive director of JPMorgan Russian Securities plc since 4 January 2021.

All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2427

5 October 2021

