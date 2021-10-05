Bahwan CyberTek wins TIBCO Innovation Partner of the Year Award

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahwan CyberTek, a global provider of digital transformation solutions, has been recognized as the 'Innovation Partner of the Year 2021' by TIBCO Software Inc. for its outstanding contribution to the TIBCO partner ecosystem and its execution of large-scale projects through ingenious technology solutions. Conferred at the annual TIBCO NOW event, the Partner Excellence Awards recognize partners who leverage TIBCO technologies to develop and deliver industry-leading solutions, while achieving the highest degree of customer success and satisfaction.

As a strategic partner of TIBCO since 2016, Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) combines its intellectual property with TIBCO technologies to deliver powerful integration and analytics solutions to the market, delivering a unique value proposition across verticals. This differential capability to collaborate and deliver connected innovation, while remaining technology and domain agnostic, earned BCT the top spot among a competitive field of TIBCO partners.

The award comes on the heels of the recent announcement by BCT and TIBCO to extend their strategic partnership by another six years. The companies aim to transform industries through disruptive digital transformation solutions, leveraging TIBCO technologies and BCT's deep domain knowledge, powerful solutioning capabilities and strong customer base.

"It is an honor to receive this award. We thank the entire TIBCO team for an incredible strategic partnership that has grown exponentially and provided top-of-the-line digital transformation enablement in the public and private sectors. Our collaboration has been instrumental in the resilient adoption of innovative industry solutions and the successful acquisition of key customers across regions. BCT's dedication to technology, innovation and the partnership will continuously drive transformational value to customers globally," said Mr. S. Durgaprasad, Co-founder, Director and Group CEO, BCT.

"Our annual awards provide the TIBCO Partner Program and TIBCO leadership an opportunity to celebrate our partners for their outstanding achievements," said Tony Beller, senior vice president of worldwide partner ecosystems and OEM sales, TIBCO. "This year, we acknowledge and recognize partners for their investments in making our joint customers successful, helping them explore the limitless business capabilities that can be found in data. These partners are a fantastic example of how working better together grows our collective market, generates pipeline, and increases revenue. Together, the opportunities before us are limitless."

BCT has set up an exclusive Center of Excellence in Pune, India to meet the growing global demand for TIBCO technologies. Earlier, the company had won the Strategic Partner of the Year 2018 and MENA Partner of the Year 2020 from TIBCO. The awards are a firm acknowledgment of BCT's commitment to the partnership and the passion with which it drives innovation and business excellence.

