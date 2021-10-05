Tomato Seed Oil Sales in Asia Pacific to Increase at 7.3% by 2031, Increasing Demand in China, South Korea to Continue Supporting Sales through 2031 - Future Market Insights

- Future Market Insights' (FMI's) latest study uncovers hidden opportunities for tomato seed oil market expansion in Asia Pacific. It studies the market in terms of form, nature, distributional channel, packaging, and end use during next ten years. The report also profiles some of the leading market players in Asia Pacific and examines the impact of their growth strategies.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest analysis by FMI, the tomato seed oil market in Asia Pacific is projected to total US$ 52.8 million in 2021. Growing application of tomato seed oil across various industries such as food and beverage, animal feed, and cosmetics is facilitating its sales in Asia Pacific. Driven by this, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to reach US$ 106.4 million by 2031.

Demand for tomato seed oil increased at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2016 and 2020. Consumer preference for natural ingredients in their food & beverage products and growing trend of veganism amongst millennials are projected to push sales in the market at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period 2021-2031

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9295

Tomato seed oil is extensively used in the production of cosmetic and personal care products such as anti-aging serums, body butter, sunscreens, and fairness cream due to its high linoleic acid, lecithin, antioxidants, and natural ultraviolet (UV) protection attributes.

Expansion of cosmetics and personal care industries in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea will therefore create remunerable opportunities for sales of tomato seed oil in Asia Pacific.

Unrefined tomato seed oil is projected to emerge as the most preferred form in the market. Sale of unrefined tomato seed oil is likely to accelerate on account of its nutritional value and low concentration of chemicals. As per FMI, demand for unrefined tomato seed oil is anticipated to accounts for nearly 76.6% of the sales in the region by 2021.

"Rising demand for clean-label ingredients within food and cosmetics industries will increase tomato seed oil demand. The market also will gain from green initiatives adopted by food producers to cater the rising demand for plant-based ingredients," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Tomato Seed Oil Market Analysis

China is anticipated to emerge as a dominant market in East Asia , accounting for nearly 22.9% of the total regional sales over the assessment period.

is anticipated to emerge as a dominant market in , accounting for nearly 22.9% of the total regional sales over the assessment period. Sales of tomato seed oil in South Korea are estimated to total US$ 11.1 million , growing at a robust CAGR of 8.7% through 2031.

are estimated to total , growing at a robust CAGR of 8.7% through 2031. The market in Japan is projected to account for more than 11.6% of the sales in Asia Pacific , expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2031.

is projected to account for more than 11.6% of the sales in , expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2031. India is forecast to contribute over 16.6% of the overall revenue share in Asia Pacific , exhibiting sales growth at an impressive CAGR of 10.5% between 2021 and 2031.

is forecast to contribute over 16.6% of the overall revenue share in , exhibiting sales growth at an impressive CAGR of 10.5% between 2021 and 2031. Among the nature verticals, the conventional tomato seed oil is expected to lead the segment, accounting for more than 78.8% of the total sales through 2031.

Full Reports Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tomato-seed-oil-market

Key Drivers

Growing application of tomato seed oil in the production of essential oils and surging use in aromatherapy owing to its high antioxidant properties are driving the market.

Rising penetration of e-commerce platforms and increasing availability of tomato seed oil-based products across direct and indirect sales channels are expected to facilitate the growth of the market.

Key Restraints

Limited shelf life of tomato seed oil due to high sensitivity to unfavorable temperature, air exposure, and the sunlight is hampering the market growth.

High cost of tomato seed oil, availability of substitutes are the factors hindering the market sales.

Competitive Landscape

As per FMI, top 5 companies operating in the tomato seed oil market are estimated to account for nearly 75% of the revenue share in 2021. Leading manufacturers are focusing on upscaling their digital marketing capabilities to expand their consumer base. Some of the players are engaging in agreement and strategic collaboration with other industries to increase their market share. For instance,

· Botanic innovation, a U.S.-based producer of organic and conventional seed oils, announced adding tomato seed oil to its product portfolio. The company stated that they use NatureFresh Cold-press system to offers high quality and sustainable seed oils.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

AG Industries

AGS Organics

O&3

Puroma

Kazima Perfumers (est.2010)

SVA Organics

Haekels

EOC (Essential Oils Company)

Natures Natural India

Aramacs

Natural Sourcing LLC

Escentials of Australia

Sheiling Laboratories

PRZ Herbals Care

Rakesh Sandal Industries

Others

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9295

More Valuable Insights on Tomato Seed Oil Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global tomato seed oil market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in tomato seed oil market with detailed segmentation:

By Form:

Refined

Unrefined

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel:

Direct sales

Indirect Sales

Grocery Retailers



Hypermarket/Supermarket



Convenience Stores



Wholesalers



Food and drink Specialty



Health and Wellness Stores



Online Retailer



Other Retail Format

By End-Use:

Food Service

Food and Beverages

Bakery



Confectionary



Dressing and Condiments



Sauces and Spreads



Ready Meals



Beverage Processing



Others

Cosmetic Industry

Skin Care



Lip Care



Hair Care



Cosmetic



Aromatherapy

Industrial

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

By Packaging:

Aseptic

Pouches

Bottles

Jerry Cans

Tin Plate Containers

By Countries:

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest Of Asia

Purchase The Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9295

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into Asia Pacific tomato seed oil market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

tomato seed oil market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031 The market study also highlights projected sales growth for Asia Pacific tomato seed oil market between 2021 and 2031

tomato seed oil market between 2021 and 2031 Asia Pacific tomato seed oil market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

tomato seed oil market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry Asia Pacific tomato seed oil market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Top Reports Related for Food and Beverage Industry

Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market : Consumer awareness regarding the negative health impacts of consuming excessive calories remains the cornerstone of the regional markets for digestion resistant maltodextrin, in both, developed and developing nations.

Dehydrated Vegetables Market : The rising adoption of ready to eat food products with longer shelf life is increasing the space allotted to dehydrated vegetables across retail shelves. The advent of drying technologies has made it possible to manufacture dehydrated vegetables in less time while retaining the original nutrient value in vegetables.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tomato-seed-oil-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/tomato-seed-oil-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg