Chinese carmaker GAC Group has unveiled an engine it claims improves the mixing process of hydrogen and air. Elsewhere, the IEA has said $7 billion in new electrolyzers will be required globally by the end of the decade, and a British consortium is planning to build green hydrogen production facilities alongside 4 GW of solar, wind, and battery projects it is developing in the United Kingdom.Chinese auto company GAC Group has announced a "technology leap" and entry "into the zero-carbon emission era," as it ignited its first independently developed hydrogen engine. "Using core hydrogen engine ...

