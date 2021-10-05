Cell manufacturers are expected to prioritize larger customers in the automotive industry over relatively small energy storage system integrators.From pv magazine USA The global energy storage market is expected to enter a "prolonged period of growth" this year, with annual installations reaching more than 30 GW by 2030, up 250% from 2021 levels. That's according to a new report from IHS Markit. The firm forecasts that the energy storage industry will notch rapid growth this year, with installations topping 12 GW. That would be an increase of more than 7 GW from 2020. Annual global installations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...