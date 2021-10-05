Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.10.2021
STRONG BUY! InnoCan Pharma meldet herausragende Studienergebnisse!
05.10.2021 | 17:38
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 5

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural personLesley Jackson
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/statusDirector
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityAberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380013QYWO82NZV529
4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Financial InstrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification CodeSEDOL: BYPBD39
Nature of transactionPurchase - Dividend reinvestment
Date Of Transaction31 August 2021
Price (s)87.11 pence
Volume(s)800
Aggregated informationN/A
Place Of TransactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
CurrencyGBP - British Pound
5 - Total holding following this notification33,528
ContactMichael Campbell
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Date of Notification5 October 2021
