Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, October 5
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Lesley Jackson
|2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Director
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
|3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380013QYWO82NZV529
|4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Financial Instrument
|Ordinary Shares
|Identification Code
|SEDOL: BYPBD39
|Nature of transaction
|Purchase - Dividend reinvestment
|Date Of Transaction
|31 August 2021
|Price (s)
|87.11 pence
|Volume(s)
|800
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|Place Of Transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|Currency
|GBP - British Pound
|5 - Total holding following this notification
|33,528
|Contact
|Michael Campbell
|Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Date of Notification
|5 October 2021
