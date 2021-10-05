Invesco Select Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Result of AGM

Result of the Annual General Meeting of Invesco Select Trust plc held on 5 October 2021:

All of the Annual General Meeting resolutions were decided by poll and were passed.

The poll results were as follows:

Resolutions applicable to all share classes, with voting rights based on the net asset values of the respective share classes at close of business on 4 October 2021:

Resolution Votes For

(including votes at

the discretion of

the Chairman) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld

Ordinary resolutions:

1. 25,390,885 99.9 17,836 0.01 1903 2. 25,320,144 99.7 69,412 0.03 21,068 3. 25,321,806 99.8 50,761 0.02 38,057 4. 24,943,250 99.9 27,207 0.01 18,624 5. 25,314,045 99.9 28,920 0.01 67,659 6. 25,365,858 99.9 29,304 0.01 15,462 7. 25,341,851 99.8 53,311 0.02 15,462 8. 25,368,453 99.9 26,709 0.01 15,462 9. 25,356,952 99.9 32,495 0.01 21,177

Special resolutions:

12. 23,499,748 93.9 1,878,674 7.1 32,202 13. 25,307,780 99.7 66,459 0.3 36,385 14. 25,338,305 99.9 37,045 0.1 35,364 15. 25,226,311 99.4 150,750 0.6 33,653 16. 25,358,441 99.9 22,897 0.1 29,376

Total Voting Rights applicable to the above resolutions were 221,151,932.

Resolution 10 was applicable only to the UK Equity Share class, with voting rights being one vote per share:

Resolution Votes For

(including votes at

the discretion of

the Chairman) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld

Ordinary resolution:

10. 19,179,264 99.97 6,015 0.03 2,467

Total Voting Rights applicable for this resolution were 154,006,385.

Resolution 11 was applicable only to the Global Equity Income Share class, with voting rights being one vote per share:

Resolution Votes For

(including votes at

the discretion of

the Chairman) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld

Ordinary resolution:

11. 5,789,695 99.89 6,516 0.11 0

Total Voting Rights applicable for this resolution were 58,476,179.

The full text of the resolutions passed is as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions applicable to all share classes:

The following Ordinary Resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 October 2021:

1. To receive the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 May 2021.

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

3. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration.

4. To re-elect Craig Cleland as a Director of the Company.

5. To re-elect Victoria Muir as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Davina Curling as a Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect Mark Dampier as a Director of the Company.

8. To re-elect Tim Woodhead as a Director of the Company.

9. To re-appoint Grant Thornton UK LLP as Auditor to the Company and authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration.

Ordinary Resolution applicable only to the UK Equity Share Class:

10. To approve the UK Equity Share Class Portfolio dividend payment policy as set out on page 41 of the 2021 annual financial report.

Ordinary Resolution applicable only to the Global Equity Income Share Class:

11. To approve the Global Equity Income Share Class Portfolio dividend payment policy as set out on page 42 of the 2021 annual financial report.

Special Resolutions:

The following Special Resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting held on

5 October 2021:

12. THAT:

the Directors be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised, for the purpose of section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 as amended from time to time prior to the date of passing this resolution ('2006 Act') to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot relevant securities (as defined in sections 551(3) and (6) of the 2006 Act) up to an aggregate nominal amount equal to £1,000,000 of UK Equity Shares, £1,000,000 of Global Equity Income Shares, £1,000,000 of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares and £1,000,000 of Managed Liquidity Shares, provided that this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or the date falling fifteen months after the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, but so that such authority shall allow the Company to make offers or agreements before the expiry of this authority which would or might require relevant securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot relevant securities in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.

13. THAT:

the Directors be and they are hereby empowered, in accordance with sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 as amended from time to time prior to the date of the passing of this resolution ('2006 Act') to allot Shares in each class (UK Equity, Global Equity Income, Balanced Risk Allocation and Managed Liquidity) for cash, either pursuant to the authority given by resolution 9 set out above or (if such allotment constitutes the sale of relevant Shares which, immediately before the sale, were held by the Company as treasury shares) otherwise, as if section 561 of the 2006 Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited:

(a) to the allotment of Shares in connection with a rights issue in favour of all holders of a class of Share where the Shares attributable respectively to the interests of all holders of Shares of such class are either proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of relevant Shares held by them or are otherwise allotted in accordance with the rights attaching to such Shares (subject in either case to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or legal or practical problems under the laws of, or the requirements of, any regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory or otherwise);

(b) to the allotment (otherwise than pursuant to a rights issue) of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £82,285 of UK Equity Shares, £24,661 of Global Equity Income Shares, £4,180 of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares and £1,434 of Managed Liquidity Shares; and

(c) to the allotment of equity securities at a price of not less than the net asset value per Share as close as practicable to the allotment or sale

and this power shall expire at the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or the date fifteen months after the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, but so that this power shall allow the Company to make offers or agreements before the expiry of this power which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry as if the power conferred by this resolution had not expired; and so that words and expressions defined in or for the purposes of Part 17 of the 2006 Act shall bear the same meanings in this resolution.

14. THAT:

the Company be generally and subject as hereinafter appears unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 as amended from time to time prior to the date of passing this resolution ('2006 Act') to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(4) of the 2006 Act) of its issued Shares in each Share class (UK Equity, Global Equity Income, Balanced Risk Allocation and Managed Liquidity).

PROVIDED ALWAYS THAT

(i) the maximum number of Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99% of each class of the Company's share capital at 5 October 2021, the date of the Annual General Meeting, being 11,941,679 UK Equity Shares, 3,680,233 Global Equity Income Shares, 626,584 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares and 215,062 Managed Liquidity Shares;

(ii) the minimum price which may be paid for a Share shall be 1p;

(iii) the maximum price which may be paid for a Share in each Share class must not be more than the higher of: (a) 5% above the average of the mid-market values of the Shares for the five business days before the purchase is made; and (b) the higher of the price of the last independent trade in the Shares and the highest then current independent bid for the Shares on the London Stock Exchange;

(iv) any purchase of Shares will be made in the market for cash at prices below the prevailing net asset value per Share (as determined by the Directors);

(v) the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or, if earlier, on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution unless the authority is renewed at any other general meeting prior to such time; and

(vi) the Company may make a contract to purchase Shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Shares pursuant to any such contract.

15. THAT:

the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than Annual General Meetings) shall be not less than 14 days.

16. THAT:

The Articles of Association as produced to the meeting and initialled by the Chairman for the purpose of identification (the 'Articles') be adopted as the Articles of Association of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the existing Articles of Association.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

5 October 2021