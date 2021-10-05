The "ROADM WSS Component Global Market Trajectory Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global ROADM WSS Component Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for ROADM WSS Component estimated at US$630.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Blocker-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.4% CAGR and reach US$503.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR

The ROADM WSS Component market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$263.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR.

PLC-based Segment to Record 10.8% CAGR

In the global PLC-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$97.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$198.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$178.1 Million by the year 2027.

