IKIN Inc.: IKIN to Showcase Holographic Warehouse and Logistics Solutions at AUSA Exposition

Company will demonstrate how volumetric applications enhance efficiency and reduce cost in military and government deployments

SAN DIEGO, CA/ ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, announced it will showcase its advanced holographic logistics and warehouse applications at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place Oct. 11-13, 2021 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. IKIN will join its partner Vectrus in booth 319 throughout the exhibition.

"The use of holographic capabilities represents a groundbreaking opportunity for the military and other logistics service providers to significantly improve efficiency and lower expenses by expediting the proper handling of materials in a warehouse setting," explained Joe Ward, IKIN's chief executive officer. "We are delighted to partner with Vectrus and demonstrate how our solutions can reduce warehouse personnel training while improving tasks such as content and location verification, product retrieval, and delivery."

IKIN's holographic solutions for government applications include handheld and desktop holographic display devices and software that operate in ambient light, eliminating any requirement for glasses or goggles to utilize AR services such as route guidance, contents verification, or part identification. The solutions apply artificial intelligence processes to enable users to easily navigate expansive warehouses, as well as providing images and specifications that can be manipulated in full-dimension on the device screens.

IKIN is currently participating in a trial of its holographic applications as a part of a secure 5G mobile technology deployment in a U.S. Marine Corps warehouse in Albany, Georgia. Many of the solutions from the trial will be on display at the AUSA event.

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its RYZ Framework to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. The company will also offer its RYZ Accessory-a device that enables holograms for personal use-in 2022.

