- (PLX AI) - Ambu 2020/21 Organic revenue growth of approx. 16% where guidance was approx. 17%.
- • Ambu 2020/21 EBIT margin in the range of 8.5-9.0% where guidance was approx. 10%.
- • Ambu 2020/21 total number of endoscopes sold at approx. 1.525 million units, where guidance was above 1.4 million units
- • Q4 revenue DKK 1,027 million vs. estimate DKK 1,039 million
- • Q4 organic growth 18%
- • Ambu says further impact from shipment delays on our Core business (Anaesthesia and Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics) caused by the congestion of the global container freight market
- • Visualization business has not been impacted by the shipment delays as we have been relying on airfreight to support demand for Visualization products throughout the year
- • Full year organic growth of the Visualization business is expected to end at approx. 31%
