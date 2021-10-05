DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market is Anticipated to Increase at a CAGR of 11.25% and will touch USD 33.37 billion by 2026, States DelveInsight

- The Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market will observe a significant growth owing to the technological advancements in the Injectable Drug Delivery systems such as auto-injectors and needle-free injectors that allow patients to administer drugs in their homes and the effect of Covid-19 pandemic.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by DelveInsight, " Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market & Competitive Landscape " will provide in-depth market understanding for Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market arena.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Overview

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices comprise auto-injectors and needle-free injectors, among others. Furthermore, the increase in many disorders such as Wilson's disease, hepatitis C, autoimmune diseases, and cystic fibrosis, among others, involve the use of injectables to deliver medications. Needleless injectors tend to reduce pain during drug delivery and confine medications evenly in the dermis area. Various needle-free intradermal injections using corticosteroids and/or local anesthetics are in the developmental phase for several indications. These factors can increase the demand for drug delivery devices, further increasing the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America currently leads the global market in terms of revenue share and is anticipated to remain constant during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the supremacy of North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European market. This domination is attributed to the large population base afflicted with several disorders and their complications, and the high adoption of injectable drug delivery devices in the United States. There are great opportunities for Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market penetration for countries like Mexico, India, and China to the major companies already having a grip in developed regions.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

The market for Injectable Drug Delivery Devices observed a period of growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, there was a rise in the development of advanced injectable drug delivery devices to deliver the required drug in the body. Hence, there was no restraint witnessed on the growth of Injectable Drug Delivery Devices. The market for Injectable Drug Delivery Devices is anticipated to increase during Covid-19 and post it. Various companies were involved in the research and development of Injectable Drug Delivery Devices after Covid 19. On April 27, 2021,PharmaJet had presented the needle-free delivery of Covid-19 DNA vaccine results at the World Vaccine Congress.

Furthermore, the global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market by product type is categorized into the Self-Injectors, Needle-Free, Auto-Injectors, Wearable Injectors, and Insulin Pens. Various technological advancements offered by these devices consist of convenient patient use and are available at a low cost. The latest generation needle-free injections are patient-oriented, easy-to-use, and disposable, and their use can be anticipated to expand dramatically over the coming years. Due to these technological advancements observed in needle-free injectors in contrast to other devices, there will be an increase in the demand for the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market, thereby leading to a boost in the injectable drug delivery market. Various collaborations and mergers are also expected to drive the injectable drug delivery market; for instance, on November 13, 2019, Stevanto Group and Duoject Medical Systems had an exclusive partnership to provide pharmaceutical clients with an emergency-use auto-injector.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Scope

Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Key Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Becton, Dickinson & Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Antares Pharma, and others.

Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Becton, Dickinson & Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Antares Pharma, and others. Segmentation: By Reusability, By On-Site Delivery, By End-User, By Product Type, By Drug Loading, and By Geography

By Reusability, By On-Site Delivery, By End-User, By Product Type, By Drug Loading, and By Geography By Product Type

Self-Injectors



Needle-Free



Auto-Injectors



Wearable Injectors



Insulin Pens

By On-Site Delivery

Intramuscular



Intradermal



Subcutaneous

By Reusability

Disposable



Reusable

By End-User

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Homecare Settings

By Geography

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Rest of World

Table of Contents

1 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Report Introduction 2 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Executive Summary 1.Scope of the Study 2.Market at Glance 3.Competitive Assessment 4.Financial Benchmarking 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 5.The United States 6.Europe 1.Germany 2.France 3.Italy 4.Spain 5.The U.K. 7.Japan 4 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 1.Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Drivers 1.Increasing incidences of chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, among others 2.Increase in demand for self-injectors 3.Increase in biologics and biosimilar market 4.Rising need and demand for patient compliance to treatment 5.Rising innovations and technological advancement 2.Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Restraints and Challenges 1.Certain side effects caused due to the nanoparticles of the drug delivery system 2.High costs associated with advanced injectable drug delivery devices are expected to limit the market growth over the forecast period 3.Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Opportunities 1.The increasing awareness among elderly people has also increased the demand for connected injectable drug delivery devices 2.Rising demand for disposable injecting devices and prefilled syringes 5 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis 5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers 5.3 Threat of New Entrants 5.4 Threat of Substitutes 5.5 Competitive Rivalry 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market 7 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market layout 7.1 By Reusability 7.1.1 Reusable Devices 7.1.2 Disposable Devices 7.2 By On-Site Delivery 7.2.1 Intramuscular 7.2.2 Intradermal 7.2.3 Subcutaneous 7.3 By Product Type 7.3.1 Self-injectors 7.3.2 Needle-free Injectors 7.3.3 Auto-Injectors 7.3.4 Wearable Injectors 7.3.5 Insulin Pens 7.4 By Drug Loading 7.4.1 Prefilled devices 7.4.2 Fillable Devices 7.5 By End User 7.5.1 Hospitals 7.5.2 Specialty Clinics 7.5.3 Home care settings 7.6 By Geography 7.6.1 North America 7.6.2 Europe 7.6.3 Asia-Pacific 7.6.4 Rest of the World (RoW) 8 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Company Share Analysis - Key 3-5 Companies 9 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Company and Product Profiles 9.1 Eli Lilly and Company 9.2 Biocon 9.3 Becton, Dickinson & Company 9.4 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. 9.5 Johnson & Johnson 9.6 Antares Pharma 9.7 AbbVie Inc. 9.8 Pfizer Inc. 9.9 Mylan N.V. 9.10 Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co.KG 9.11 Emperra GmbH 9.12 Gerresheimer AG 9.13 SCHOTT AG 9.14 Terumo Corporation 9.15 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

