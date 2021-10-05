WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized for its digital F&A solutions in the ISG Provider Lens Digital Finance Accounting (F&A) Outsourcing Services 2021 Report. WNS was named a global 'Leader' in the categories of Procure-to-Pay (P2P), Order-to-Cash (O2C) and Record-to-Report (R2R).

The ISG report highlights WNS' differentiated portfolio of Finance Accounting offerings that combine the company's F&A expertise, domain-centric approach, and embedded analytics with state-of-the-art tools and technologies. As a result, WNS is able to co-create proprietary digital transformation solutions which enable end-to-end process automation and deliver superior outcomes for clients.

"WNS continues to transform the finance functions of our clients into digitally enabled strategic entities. Our solutions deliver improved efficiency, lower cost and real-time actionable insights which allow CFO's to better understand their business and focus on strategic business initiatives," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS brings in strong domain expertise, and has substantial investments in partnerships, proprietary tools, hyper automation and embedded analytics, empowering CFO office with real-time and meaningful insights to enable quick decision making and subsequently enable finance departments to function more efficiently," said Amar Changulani, senior lead analyst, ISG.

In the area of P2P, key strengths highlighted in the report include WNS' proprietary digital solutions such as Denali Pia, Trackpoint Pro, Finite, and AP Trac. These offerings help CFO's improve control, compliance, and cash flow. In the category of O2C, WNS technology offerings cited include Quote-to-Sustain (QtS), digital-ready Outperforming CFO Framework (OCF), Clarintus, and Agilius which improve revenue recovery, cash flow and actionable insights. WNS' ability to deliver flexible commercial models and best-in-class GBS models were also noted. In R2R, the company's deep expertise in deploying smart automation and advanced analytics to transform judgment-intensive tasks was highlighted, along with a comprehensive portfolio of offerings and deep domain expertise.

With over two decades of experience in collaborating with global CFOs, WNS has the industry expertise, strategic insights, digital transformation frameworks and processes, ecosystem of intelligent technologies and expansive delivery models to build future-ready finance functions. With a global team of more than 11,000 employees, the WNS F&A group partners with more than 120 CFO offices across industries to co-create digitally enabled finance functions.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2021, WNS had 46,918 professionals across 57 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

