Regulatory News:
In accordance with article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, Claranova SE (Paris:CLA) (ISIN: FR0013426004) publishes the number of shares comprising its share capital and the number of associated voting rights as of September 30, 2021:
Shares in the capital
41 871 511
Theoretical voting rights (1)
44 371 803
Shares without voting rights
Treasury registred shares (2)
0
Treasury bearer shares (3)
242 125
Other (4)
441 716
Exercisable voting rights*
43 687 962
*= (1) [(2) (3) (4)]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005933/en/
Contacts:
ANALYSTS INVESTORS
+33 1 41 27 19 74
ir@claranova.com
FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS
+33 1 75 77 54 65
ir@claranova.com