Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - Pure Extraction Corp. (TSXV: PURX) (OTC Pink: PURXF) (FSE: FIT1) has changed its name to First Hydrogen Corp. to better reflect the business of the company. Effective at the opening, Thursday October 7, 2021, the common shares of First Hydrogen Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FHYD, and the common shares of Pure Extraction Corp. will be delisted.

The Company's new CUSIP is 32057N104 and its ISIN is CA3205N1042.

The name change was previously approved by the board of directors and has received all requisite approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange. There is no consolidation of capital, and no action is required to be taken by the Company's shareholders in connection with the name change.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP.

"Balraj Mann"

Director, President, Chief Executive Officer

